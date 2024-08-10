McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY25 guidance to $31.75-32.55 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 31.750-32.550 EPS.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

McKesson stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.75. McKesson has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.47.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $18,703,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

