McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY25 guidance to $31.75-32.55 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 31.750-32.550 EPS.
MCK stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,197. McKesson has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
