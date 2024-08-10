Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $6.93. 468,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

