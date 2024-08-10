Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $575.00 at Loop Capital

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on META. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $572.51.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.77. 13,696,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.54. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total transaction of $8,404,112.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,697,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,158 shares of company stock valued at $158,629,849. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,891,055,000 after buying an additional 831,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after acquiring an additional 244,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.