Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.05 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $842,457.40 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001458 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

