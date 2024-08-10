Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Metallus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTUS traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 736,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,095. Metallus has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $760.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Metallus

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $374,168.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,855.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 16,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $374,168.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,855.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $136,255.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,888 shares of company stock worth $1,432,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Articles

