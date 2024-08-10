Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. 1,474,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.