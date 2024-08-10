Monopar Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.
Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 19.6 %
Shares of MNPR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 388,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,579. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.73.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
