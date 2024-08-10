Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

