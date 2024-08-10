Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells $252,783.94 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.93. The stock had a trading volume of 649,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $465.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Moody’s by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Bank of America increased their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

