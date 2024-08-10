Moon Tropica (CAH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,799.56

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $132,799.56 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Tropica token can now be bought for about $11.75 or 0.00019374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 10.31666048 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $135,623.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

