MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 702,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,645. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRC

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.