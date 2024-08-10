Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $137.05 million and $5.21 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00006436 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $9,635,329.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

