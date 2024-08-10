Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 1.3%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 14,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 50,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

