NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Trading Down 4.9%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96. 77,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 169,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NanoViricides from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NanoViricides

NanoViricides Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of NanoViricides worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.