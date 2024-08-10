National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Atco alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Atco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Atco Price Performance

Atco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Atco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.