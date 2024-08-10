National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$123.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$114.69.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$113.97. 615,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,627. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$118.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

