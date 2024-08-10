National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CU. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE:CU traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.35. 410,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,417. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$28.13 and a 1-year high of C$33.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

