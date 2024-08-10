National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.