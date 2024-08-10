Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.36. 8,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

