Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVTS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 2,524,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.