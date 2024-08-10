Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 27th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of TSE NEO traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.93. 210,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
