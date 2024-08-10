NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

