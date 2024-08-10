NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
