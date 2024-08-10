Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMRA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $11.26 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

