New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,064,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.