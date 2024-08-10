New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.
New Fortress Energy Trading Down 23.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,064,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
