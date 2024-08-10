Nexum One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,972.17 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $81.29 million and $17,972.17 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

