Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,557. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 724,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.