Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.28

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 52220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.