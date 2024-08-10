Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,503,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,021. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $598.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

