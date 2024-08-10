Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.18 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 3.1 %

NUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 918,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,592. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

