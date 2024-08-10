Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,269. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nutrien by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 296,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

