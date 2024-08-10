Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.99. 482,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,500 shares of company stock worth $6,934,650 over the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.