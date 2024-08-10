nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

