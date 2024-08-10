OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGE. Argus cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 852,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

