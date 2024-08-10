OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 230 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,592,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

