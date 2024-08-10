OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 2,378 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $116.15. 5,534,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.30.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

