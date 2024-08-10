OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kenvue by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kenvue by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304,982. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

