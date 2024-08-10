OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 15,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $84,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,210,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. 1,582,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

