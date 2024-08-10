OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 48 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG traded up $16.24 on Friday, hitting $1,247.36. 172,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,279.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,235.26.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.19.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

