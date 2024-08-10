OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 628 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Leidos were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

