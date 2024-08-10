OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 788 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.94 and a twelve month high of $175.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

