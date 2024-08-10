OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 640,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.