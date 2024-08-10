OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,954 shares of company stock worth $27,239,058. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.