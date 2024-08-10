OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $137.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,692. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

