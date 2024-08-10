OLD National Bancorp IN Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

