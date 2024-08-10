OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.73 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.77. 253,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $115.87.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

