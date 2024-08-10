OLD National Bancorp IN Has $300,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,769,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,144. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $413.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.45.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

