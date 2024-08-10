OLD National Bancorp IN Has $316,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vale were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,557,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

