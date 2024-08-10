OLD National Bancorp IN Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,298,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,541,000 after buying an additional 674,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,780. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.