OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.43 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,870. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.